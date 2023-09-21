CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department said on Thursday they have seized nearly $25,000 in illegal tobacco products from a Clovis business.

According to officers, $24,000 worth of illegal flavored vape and tobacco products were seized from TGI Vape in Clovis earlier this week during their second violation of 2023. The store is located at 711 W. Shaw Avenue, at the intersection of Willow and Shaw Avenues.

According to the Clovis Police Department, the enforcement action was a state grant funded by money from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.

During the seizure this week, CDTFA cited the owner of the business for a misdemeanor charge as well and seized illegal cannabis products. The clerk was also cited during the inspection.

To report the sale of illegal tobacco products and flavored vape in Clovis, officers say to call (559) 324-2800.