MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after a traffic collision was reported, officers with the Madera Police Department said.

According to the police, an officer responded to Rotary Park for a traffic collision early Tuesday morning and arrived to find 20-year-old Ismael Silva inside his vehicle, parked in the middle of the parking lot.

Officials say Silva was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol after failing his standardized field sobriety tests. He then provided a breath sample to determine his body’s blood alcohol content and it was found to be nearly three times the legal limit of an “of-age” consumer, according to the police report.

Silva was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail on suspicion of DUI-related charges.