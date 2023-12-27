MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department announced Wednesday that they are looking for two people who allegedly stole from a local business.

In a social media post, officers say the suspects are two females who were captured on surveillance video at the local business. They were seen on video taking off with over $1,000 in merchandise.

Courtesy: The City of Madera Police Department.

The Madera Police Department encourages anyone who might recognize the suspects or have any information regarding the case, to contact them at (559) 675-4220. They say callers, as in all cases, can remain anonymous.