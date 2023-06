MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are wanted by The City of Madera Police Department for multiple catalytic converter theft, says police on Wednesday.

In the social media post by the City of Madera Police Department, they ask the public to pay special attention to what seems to be a tattoo on one of the suspects’ forearms.

Courtesy: City of Madera Police Department

Courtesy: City of Madera Police Department

Courtesy: City of Madera Police Department

Courtesy: City of Madera Police Department

The City of Madera Police Department asks the public to contact them at (559) 675-4220 or to send them a direct message.

Officers remind that callers can remain anonymous.