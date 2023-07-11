FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects are wanted by Fresno police after allegedly assaulting and attempting to rob a man in a grocery store, says Fresno Police Department Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to El Super at 3190 E Tulare Street Saturday around 8:00 p.m. regarding an attempted robbery and assault.

Officers say the victim had been shopping in the grocery store when two suspects approached him and asked him if his necklace was real. The victim then made small talk with them.

Detectives state the suspects paid for their items and left the store. While at his vehicle, the victim saw the same two suspects approach him and one of them ran up to the victim and attempted to snatch the necklace from his neck.

As the victim ran, officers say the other suspect kicked him in an attempt to trip him. The victim was able to get away and saw the suspects driving away in a silver Dodge Charger.

Police encourage anyone with any information regarding the suspects and their whereabouts to contact them at (559) 621-7000.