LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two teenagers are in custody after loaded handguns, narcotics, and stolen goods were located inside their vehicle in Hanford, according to police.

On September 1, just after 2:30 p.m., officers with the Lemoore Police Department were dispatched to a business in the 800 block of N. Lemoore Avenue for a report of two males with handguns in the parking lot.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that the reporting party witnessed an armed

robbery take place.

The two suspects were identified as 19-year-old Jeremy Mendez and 19-year-old Eduardo Perez



On the same day at 7:35 p.m., Kings County deputies, with help from the Hanford Police Department, located Mendez and Perez and detained them during a traffic stop in the area of W. Hanford Armona Road and Manor Drive in the City of Hanford.

Officials say four loaded handguns and narcotics were located inside the vehicle and that the suspects were also still in possession of the stolen items from the victims in Lemoore.

Both suspects were later booked at the Kings County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery, several firearm charges, and narcotic-related offenses.