PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Porterville police officers were hospitalized following suspected exposure to Fentanyl, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officers say they were called to a business on the 1300 block of West Henderson Avenue regards at a shoplifter. Officers identified the suspect, named as 41-year-old Wesley Dale Long from Bakersfield. He was detained at the scene and officers found him in possession of several identification cards, credit cards believed to be from the business, and three small bindles which were believed to contain a controlled substance.

According to police, shortly after recovering the substance the two officers began to feel ill and had symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure. Both officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment. They were both stabilized and later released.

41-year-old Wesley Dale Long was later booked into the Tulare County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, and shoplifting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.