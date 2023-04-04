MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Two men were arrested Tuesday morning in Merced for illegal firearms possession, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officials say on April 4, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Merced Police Gang Unit arrested two men after serving two separate search warrants in the 2100 block of Lobo Avenue and the 2100 block of Granite Creek Drive.

Photo Credit: Merced Police Department Photo Credit: Merced Police Department

Officials say the two men were prohibited from possessing firearms – but were each found in possession of a handgun (as well as other weapons).

Officials say 43-year-old Mauricio Villafan was arrested as he was found to have a loaded 40 caliber handgun that had the serial numbers altered. Villafan was arrested for possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

61-year-old Frank Azevedo was found in possession of a loaded 45 caliber handgun, a .22 caliber rifle, methamphetamine, wooden nun chucks, and metal knuckles. Azevedo was arrested for possession of firearms and ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of illegal weapons, and possession of narcotics, police say.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this crime to call 209-388-7728.