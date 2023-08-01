FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two male suspects are wanted after an armed robbery took place at Happy Market in Fresno, the Fresno Police Department says on Tuesday.

According to the Fresno Police Department, on Saturday, Northeast officers responded to a call at Happy Market located at 4605 E. Shields Avenue regarding an armed commercial robbery.

Police say the victim was standing near the store exit when two males approached the location, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. The suspects then fled northbound.

The Fresno Police Department encourages anyone that might have information regarding the case, or that knows these suspects and/or their location to please contact Detective Derington at (559) 621-6408.