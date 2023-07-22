VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people, including a teenager were arrested related to a shooting in Visalia that left one man dead on Thursday, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say on July 20, around 4:30 p.m. they responded to Rinaldi Street near Houston Avenue where they found a man who had been shot.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries later that night.

After conducting an investigation, officers say just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning their SWAT Team served a search warrant in the 1300 block of North Elm Street.

As a result, Visalia Police say 36-year-old Jeremy Tapleras, 19-year-old Nicholaus Saechao, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested and booked.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 713-4156.