MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested on suspicion of homicide, Merced police officials say.

Police say 26-year-old Jose Joya Flores Jr. of Merced and 22-year-old Julius Joya-Flores were arrested as the suspects in 21-year-old Jordan Terrell Love’s death.

According to the authorities, on Wednesday around 12:23 a.m. Merced police received a call reporting an assault at the 1100 Block of B St. in Merced. Minutes later, police say a stabbing at the same location was reported.

When officers responded they say found Love suffering from multiple stab wounds, he was then transported to the CRMC where he later died.

During the investigation, detectives said later it was determined that Love had been involved in two separate altercations and the second incident led to him being stabbed.

Authorities say a second victim was also struck in the head with a blunt object and is currently in stable condition.

On Thursday, around 10:02 a.m., Merced police detectives said they were conducting surveillance on a Merced residence when they saw Jose Joya-Flores Jr exiting the residence and driveway. A short time later Julius Joya-Flores also exited the residence and walked away.

Officers say both men were arrested on suspicion of homicide and assault with a deadly weapon and have been booked into the Merced County Jail.

This is still an active investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christian Lupian at (209) 388-7844.