HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of businesses in Hanford were found to be selling alcohol to minors, according to the Hanford Police Department.

On June 7, the Hanford Police Department in conjunction with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) conducted a Minor Decoy Operation at local ABC-licensed establishments around Hanford.

During the operation, children were asked to try purchasing alcoholic beverages from the establishments. The operation went from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with 22 establishments being visited.

Officials say out of the 22 stores visited, only two were out of compliance with the law and sold to minor decoys. The operation resulted in two people being cited for selling to a minor.