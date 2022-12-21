PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two individuals were arrested following a search warrant involving the Porterville Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, after a negligent discharge of a firearm, which had occurred a short time earlier according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officers say, that on Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., the Porterville police responded to the 100 block of East Yates Avenue to assist the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) to assist with a search warrant related to illegal possession and suspected negligent discharge of a firearm that occurred a short time earlier.

According to authorities, SWAT officials arrested 33-year-old Joshua Schwenn, who police say was a previously convicted felon, and 23-year-old Michael Atkinson. The team discovered and confiscated ammunition and methamphetamine.

Officers say Schwenn was found to have one active arrest warrant and Atkinson was found to have two active arrest warrants.

Joshua Schwenn was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition in addition to the previously confirmed arrest warrant. He was booked at South County Detention Facility and his bail was set at $37,000.

Michael Atkinson was arrested for the two confirmed arrested warrants. He was booked at South County Detention Facility and his bail was set at $100,000.