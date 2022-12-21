PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two individuals were arrested following a search warrant involving the Porterville Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, after a negligent discharge of a firearm, which had occurred a short time earlier according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officers say, that on Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., the Porterville police responded to the 100 block of East Yates Avenue to assist the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) to assist with a search warrant related to illegal possession and suspected negligent discharge of a firearm that occurred a short time earlier.

According to authorities, SWAT officials arrested 33-year-old Joshua Schwenn, who police say was a previously convicted felon, and 23-year-old Michael Atkinson. The team discovered and confiscated ammunition and methamphetamine.

Porterville SWAT operation 3

Officers say Schwenn was found to have one active arrest warrant and Atkinson was found to have two active arrest warrants.

Joshua Schwenn was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition in addition to the previously confirmed arrest warrant. He was booked at South County Detention Facility and his bail was set at $37,000.

Michael Atkinson was arrested for the two confirmed arrested warrants. He was booked at South County Detention Facility and his bail was set at $100,000.