MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning in Merced County after a traffic stop led to various charges, including possible DUI, according to officials.

Deputies say while conducting a routine traffic stop at Wren Court and Paulson Road in Merced, they noticed one of the passengers in the vehicle throw a firearm out of the window.

Shortly after, deputies say they detained both occupants of the vehicle. Officers with the California Highway Patrol arrived on the scene to assist with the DUI investigation.

The driver, identified as Joshua Paul Passons, was determined to be driving over the legal limit, according to authorities.

After further investigation, Passons and the other occupant, identified as, Ernesto Antonio Guzman, were arrested for various charges, officials say.