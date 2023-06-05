LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools and other charges after identifying catalytic converters cutting tools, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

The Lemoore Police Department said that an officer that was in the area of East D Street and Cantera Avenue observed a vehicle with illegal window tint and no front license plate, and when trying to stop it, it initially stopped and one suspect exited and fled on foot.

The vehicle sped away from the officer and a vehicle pursuit ensued. According to the officer, the pursuit ended at the intersection of North Lemoore Avenue and East D Street when the vehicle was blocked in by traffic and Lemoore Police Department vehicles.

The Lemoore Police Department identified the driver of the vehicle as 37-year-old Jose Avina of Los Angeles and one of the passengers as 34-year-old Jonathan Castillo. The third suspect is still outstanding at this time, officials said.

Officers stated that inside their vehicle were a large number of saw blades for cutting metal, drug paraphernalia, and 11 cut catalytic converters from various makes and models of vehicles.

According to the Lemoore Police Department, Avina and Castillo were booked into the Kings County Jail for evading the police, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of burglary tools, as well as possession of unlawful paraphernalia. Avina was also charged with evading the police.

The Lemoore Police Department encourages anyone with information on this case to contact them at (559) 924-9574.