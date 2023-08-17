PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested for possession of a stolen motorcycle after one of them told police he was the registered owner of the vehicle, The Porterville Police Department said Thursday.

On August 16, officers say they were conducting a traffic enforcement stop on a black motorcycle in the area of Main Street and Hwy 190. The vehicle evaded officers at a high rate of speed and was last observed in the area of Worth Avenue and Crestview Street.

While checking the immediate area, officers say they located a subject identified as 34-year-old Larry Crowder in the area of the 1500 block of South Crestview Street on a black and blue motorcycle. Upon contacting Mr. Crowder, 36-year-old Kyle Carson approached officers and informed them he was the registered owner of the motorcycle.

According to police, further investigation revealed the motorcycle to be a reported stolen out of the City of Porterville. Mr. Carlson was taken into custody and resisted as officers attempted to secure him in the back seat of a patrol vehicle. Mr. Carlson was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Porterville Police Department says Mr. Crowder was arrested on suspicion of possession of the reported stolen motorcycle. Both suspects were booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.