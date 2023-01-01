FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first homicide of the year took place after a man was shot and killed in Fresno Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they responded around 5:15 p.m. to an apartment complex parking lot on Fruit Avenue and Saginaw Way for a report of shots fired and a gunshot wound victim.

When authorities arrived, they say they found a man in his 30s suffering from several gunshot wounds in his upper and lower body.

After being transported to a local hospital, officials pronounced him dead.

Police say they are currently on scene gathering information from witnesses.

The Fresno Police Department says the incident appears to be the result of a personal dispute between the two parties which leads them to believe there is no risk to the public at this point.