MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An alleged 18-year-old gang member was arrested on Friday on suspicion of possessing a firearm and possession of narcotics for sale, says the Merced Police Department.

According to police, officers from the Gang Violence Suppression Unit attempted to stop a suspect who was on juvenile probation near 2nd Street and R Street, but he fled from officers on foot and began jumping fences.

Officers identified the suspect as 18-year-old Ivan Gonzalez, an allegedly known gang member.

Authorities say they located Gonzalez hiding in a shed of a residence in the 200 block of R Street, along with the backpack he had on.

According to police, the backpack contained 134 Fentanyl pills, packaging material, a scale, and ammunition. After searching the area, officers say they located a loaded 40-caliber handgun with a 30-round magazine and a fully automatic Glock switch.

Courtesy: Merced Police Department

Officers say Gonzalez was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of firearm possession and possession of narcotics for sale.

The Merced Police Department encourages anyone with more information regarding the case to contact Officer Rocha at (209) 388-7770.