MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested early Friday morning on charges related to gang enhancements and possession of firearms, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Friday, September 22, at 4:37 a.m., an officer initiated a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle near Merced Ave and N. Parson Ave. One of the five occupants was on probation and subject to search conditions.

18-year-old Manuel Macias exited the vehicle upon request and officers noticed he was cradling an object in his front waistband. A pat down search was conducted on Macias and a firearm fell to the ground outside of the vehicle.

Officers retrieved a loaded, .40 caliber, semi-automatic firearm. Officials say Macias is prohibited from possessing firearms because of his criminal history.

Macias was arrested on suspicion of weapons-related charges, including being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm and gang enhancements. He was booked into custody at the Merced County Jail.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Moreno at 209-388-7747 or by email at morenor@cityofmerced.org.