PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old teenager was arrested Monday after allegedly shooting at a woman while an infant was in the vicinity of her, the Porterville Police Department said.

Officers say they responded to Sierra View Medical Center regarding a female who arrived with a gunshot wound to the chest on Sunday around 8:55 p.m.

According to officers, they were able to identify the crime scene to be in the 500 block of West Morton Avenue and responded to that location. While at the scene, they located evidence and secured the scene for detectives, who were summoned to assume the investigation.

Through the investigation, detectives say they identified a 17-year-old juvenile male as the suspect who discharged the firearm and struck the victim. They also discovered that an infant was in the vicinity of the victim as she sustained the gunshot wound. The infant was not harmed during the incident.

Based on the statements obtained and evidence located, detectives say they authored an arrest warrant for the juvenile and it was granted by a Tulare County judge.

On Monday around 9:42 a.m., officers say the juvenile was arrested pursuant to the warrant on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and child endangerment. The teenager was booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility and is being held without bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.