PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Friday after allegedly admitting to driving with concealed firearms while being a felon, according to the Porterville Police Department on Monday.

Police say officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the 700 block of South Plano Street Friday. Officers identified the driver as 36-year-old Julio Estrada Ramirez.

Officers say Ramirez admitted to having a firearm in his vehicle during the stop. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located a loaded Ruger LCP pocket pistol under the driver’s seat.

During the investigation, officers learned Ramirez was determined to be a convicted felon and is prohibited from possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to police, Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of concealing a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility.