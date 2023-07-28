PD: 1 arrested following a traffic stop for DUI in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno resident was arrested after police found concealed arms in their vehicle following a traffic stop for DUI, the Fresno Police Department says Friday.

According to the social media post by the Fresno Police Department, motor officers stopped a vehicle and investigated the driver for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Officers say they searched the suspect’s vehicle and they discovered two illegally concealed firearms.

The Fresno Police Department states the driver was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of DUI and possession of two illegally concealed firearms.

According to investigators, the vehicle was impounded.