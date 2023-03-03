MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of weapon charges following a disturbance, officials with the Merced Police Department said.

According to the police, on Thursday at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West 20th Street after receiving a 911 call of a woman whispering for help and a disturbance heard in the background.

When the police officer arrived at the scene said witnessed 42-year-old Frank Serena running away from the residence while armed with a firearm.

Officials say Serena was apprehended after a foot chase but was no longer in possession of the weapon they said the firearm was discarded by Serena during the chase.

According to the official report, K-9 Zeke (a certified firearms & ammunition detection canine) and the officer responded and assisted the other officers to locate the firearm.

Serena was arrested on suspicion of weapon charges including a convicted felon in possession of a loaded firearm, criminal threats, disorderly conduct, and resisting officers.

He was booked into custody at the Merced County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer King at (209) 388-7785 or by email at kingm@cityofmerced.org.