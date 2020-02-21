Patrol increase near school due to students being sexually assaulted

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Six sexual assaults have been reported to the Fresno Police Department by students between Jan. 6 through Feb. 8, according to police.

Students told police all of the assaults have occurred during the day while they were near or on their way to school.

The students between the ages of 13 to 18 years old were inappropriately touched by an Asian or Hispanic man adult. Students told police the man is possibly homeless and described as being 18 to 30 years old, 5’5” to 6 feet tall, 130 to 180 pounds, clean-shaven, wearing a hoodie and prescription glasses.

Police say all of the crimes have occurred on Cedar Avenue between Olive and McKinley Avenues. Due to these reports patrol efforts have been increased in the area.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Detective Lomeli at 621-2491 or Crime Stoppers at 621-STOP (7867).

