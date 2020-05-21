Live Now
Pastor arrested on child molestation charges, Tulare Sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A pastor formerly associated with a Lindsay church has been arrested after victims say he molested them when they were children, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Gustavo Gonzalez Zamora, 68, of Lodi, was arrested after the now-adult victims came forward to report the abuse, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The alleged molestation occurred between 1994 and 2000 at the Apostolic Assembly Church in Lindsay as well as other locations in the county, officials say. Authorities say Zamora left the church in 2000 and moved to Lodi.

Detectives say they believe there are additional victims and encourage those with more information to call 559-733-6218 or report anonymously by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.com.

