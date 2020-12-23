Parlier Police need help identifying suspect, vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Parlier Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect.

On Dec. 19 at around 3:25 p.m., police say a man arrived at Baba’s G’s Market and did a lottery ticket transaction. He then grabbed some beer and another item from a store shelf and left without paying for it, police say.

The store owner confronted him at his vehicle and retrieved the items. That’s when police say the suspect pointed a black unknown type semi-automatic handgun at the store owner and threatened to kill him. He then fled in the vehicle east on Fresno Street.

Police say the suspect is in his mid-20s, 5’5” – 5’7” tall, and 250 lbs.

The suspect was wearing a white and gray trucker, snapback hat with a reg square logo on the front, black short-sleeved t-shirt, large silver chain around his neck, gray basketball shorts, white socks to his knees, and black Nike tennis shoes with a white Nike logo.

The suspect was driving a mid-1990s to 2000 black Mitsubishi Montero with silver or gold lower trim with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact Parlier Police at

559-646-6601, 559-935-1525. Reference Parlier PD Case #20-1206.