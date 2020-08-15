Parlier Police arrest 5 in drug house raid

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A total of five people were arrested Saturday after Parlier Police raided a known drug house with the help of a K-9 unit.

Officers served a narcotic search warrant around 7 a.m. at a known drug house on 13651 Third Street, after several citizens complained about ongoing suspicious drug activity, said Chief Jose Garza. A total of six men and two women were detained by officers as they lived in a residence that had no electricity.

Several of the people were sleeping on couches in the living room and garage.

Five of the eight people were taken into custody on various drug charges, involving possession of crack pipes, syringes, scales, plastic packages, small amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin were found with the help of the departments K-9, Koba, Garza said.

The home owner, Ishmael Lozano, 53, was taken to the Fresno County Jail where he was held on charges that include maintaining a drug house.

Others arrested include:

Javier Lujano, 32: Violating probation

Irma Garza, 39: Possession of drug paraphernalia

Daniel Garza, 57: Possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia

Gloria Alatorre, 52: Possession of methamphetamine

