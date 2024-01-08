PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Parlier Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying what they say is a suspicious person who was loitering at City Heritage Park in Parlier.

Officers say the individual allegedly tried to persuade two small girls to leave with him. The incident occurred on Friday, Jan. 5, at approximately 12:45 p.m.

According to police, the two girls were helped by city workers before police arrived and began their investigation.

The suspect is described by detectives to be 18 to 20 years old and was last seen in the areas of Earl Ruth Park and City Heritage Park wearing a black hooded jacket, light blue jeans, and white shoes.

Police are reminding people to always be aware of their surroundings and students should walk in numbers to and from school. They are also reminding students not to talk or take anything from strangers, not to go with strangers and if they are being followed, to seek help immediately.

For emergencies, people can call the Parlier Police Department at (559) 646-6600, (559) 896-2525, or 911.