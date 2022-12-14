PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Parlier Police Department is asking the public for information that will help identify an individual pictured in this article who they said was involved in a traffic collision in the City of Parlier.

Police say the incident took place in the early morning of Monday, December 12, and are asking for information or to be contacted by the individual’s family members or friends.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact the Parlier Police Department by dialing (559) 646-6600.