Parlier man arrested on multiple sex offense charges: Police

Crescencio Pedro Lopez-Garcia, 42 (Courtesy of Parlier Police)

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Parlier man was arrested Sunday morning on multiple sex offense charges, according to the Parlier Police Department.

The suspect, identified as Crescencio Pedro Lopez-Garcia, 42, was contacted by officers and taken into custody in the 13600 block of Parlier Ave., the department said.

Lopez-Garcia was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case or information regarding other victims can contact Detective J. Ruelas at Parlier Police at 559-646-6600 ext. 143.

