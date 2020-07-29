Parents warned as candy labeled as laced with THC discovered in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A large amount of packaged candy labeled as being laced with THC was discovered in Reedley during a probation search, according to police.

As well as the candy, officers say the search of the room at the Edgewater Inn Monday uncovered a digital scale, a glass jar with multiple bindles of marijuana.

27-year-old Johnny Castaneda was arrested for marijuana sales and violation of probation.

According to police, the packages recovered resemble packs of Sour Patch Kids and Nerds, but are instead labeled “Stoner Patch Kids” and “Medicated Nerds.” Officers warn parents should be vigilant for the suspect candy.

Following the probation search, Johnny Castaneda was transported to the Fresno County Jail.

