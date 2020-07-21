Parents of missing 2-year-old Madera boy stop cooperating, police say

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera police continue to search for 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran who went missing July 15.

Madera police announced Tuesday that the parents of Thaddeus stopped cooperating early on in the investigation.

Please know that there are many aspects of this investigation that we cannot comment on publicly at this time. But, we will not stop looking for Thaddeus. Unfortunately, Thaddeus’ parents stopped cooperating early on in the investigation. We believe their assistance, in this case, would be helpful. We are hopeful that they will resume cooperating with Madera Police Department detectives and help us to locate Thaddeus. Madera Police Lieutenant Josiah Arnold

Thaddeus Sran, 2, went missing from his home in the area of 800 C Street between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. July 15, said Commander Gianchino Chiaramonte. Sran had a premature birth and has a feeding tube. He is non-verbal and recently learned to walk.

Police said there are many aspects of this investigation that they cannot comment on publicly at this time. But, we will not stop looking for Thaddeus.

You can call Madera Police at 559-675-4220 if you know anything about where Sran is.

Also, remember the family does have a $5,000 reward for any information on Sran’s whereabouts. You can contact Junior Singh at 559-797-5805.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.