Parents charged with murder, torture of 1-year-old, Tulare DA says

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The parents who were arrested in connection to the death of their 1-year-old have been charged with murder and torture, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Ezequiel Ramirez, 22, and Jasmine Blase, 18, are each charged with one count of murder, assault on a child causing death, and torture.

Ramirez is facing special circumstance allegations of murder with torture and possessing a prior

strike and prior felonies.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon where a future court date will be set.

Blase faces life in prison if convicted; Ramirez faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.