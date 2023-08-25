FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An eight-year-old boy’s seven-hour nightmare finally came to an end today just after 6 p.m. on Friday evening.

“The eight-year-old boy, I saw myself,” said Paco Balderrama, Fresno’s Police Chief. “He was clearly panicking, even throwing up because of the entire incident.”

Balderrama said the boy and his mother were held for ransom by two human smugglers or “coyotes” as they’re more commonly known.

“At about 11 o’clock today a police officer from the Fresno Police Department was flagged down in the area of Maple and Central,” Balderrama said.

It was the boy’s desperate father whom police said flagged them down.

“So, on interviewing this victim, he gave us information that he actually paid an undisclosed amount of money for some coyotes,” he said. “In essence, to transport his family from the border here to Fresno, where he was to pay them.”

He told them his four-year-old daughter was also in the car.

“A family member actually rescued a four-year-old girl from the back of the vehicle. At that point the coyotes left the area along with his wife, a Hispanic female in her late 20s his son who is 8 years old,” said Balderrama.

The coyotes left for Madera, once police got involved, they were able to coerce them back to Fresno where they took them down.

“I’m happy to report that we accomplished all this without a single gunshot shop being fired without any use of force. It was done safely, and nobody was hurt,” said Balderrama.

The two coyotes are facing multiple charges, it is not clear at this time what the next step is regarding the family’s immigration status.