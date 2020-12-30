Pair of suspects burglarize Clovis cell phone business; 1 arrested, another still on the loose

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One suspect was arrested, while another is still on the loose after burglarizing a Clovis cell phone business early Wednesday morning before leading officers on a short chase and crashing into a garage, according to Clovis Police.

Officers received a report of a burglary alarm at Cell Now on the northeast corner of Ashlan and Fowler avenues around 4:30 a.m. Two suspects were seen by officers running from the business and into an SUV before leaving the scene.

Police chased the suspects until they lost control of the SUV at Dakota and Fowler avenues and crashed into the garage of a residence.

Both suspects ran from the vehicle, Police said. One, identified as a man in his 20s was arrested, while the other suspect is still on the loose.

Officers were able to recover the stolen items from the vehicle. Both suspects are expected to be held on commercial burglary, evading and hit and run charges.