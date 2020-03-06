Pair of homeless men caught burglarizing northeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two homeless men were arrested Thursday after being caught burglarizing a northeast Fresno home, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of 6000 N. Millbrook Ave. at around 12:50 p.m. for a residential burglary in progress, Sgt. Jeff La Blue said. No one was home at the time, but two suspicious people were seen by the caller leaving the property.

The suspects left the area on foot and were later detained by the caller about a block away from the victim residence, police said.

La Blue said property stolen from the house was found on each of the suspects and they admitted to the caller of being inside the residence.

The home had signs of recent forced entry and tampering of the alarm system.

The suspects were identified as Mauricio Tellez, 22, and Christopher Brooks, 45, and were arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on residential burglary charges.

