Pair of Fresno suspects arrested by deputies in Avila Beach

AVILA BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men wanted for an unspecified crime in Fresno were arrested Wednesday evening in Avila Beach, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of 3200 Avila Beach Drive for a reported domestic disturbance in a parking lot. A record check of the vehicle associated with the subjects found it was associated with two suspects from Fresno.

An advisory warned that the suspects should be armed and dangerous.

One of the suspects, Davon Thomas, 21, was found in a hotel room with three children and two other females, the Sheriff’s Office said. The third female who had been involved in the domestic disturbance was found on the beach and detained by authorities.

The adjacent hotel rooms were evacuated before deputies moved in to arrest Thomas. The three children and two females were taken away to safety.

Deputies then began receiving reports about a potential sighting of the second suspect, identified as Emanuel Johnson, 23, walking in the Avila Beach area, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was later arrested around 9 p.m. without incident.

Thomas and Johnson were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Officials reported that the three females and three children were found a safe location for the night.