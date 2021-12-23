Pair of catalytic converter thieves arrested in Reedley, officers say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Reedley police officers have arrested a pair of catalytic converter thieves.

On Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m., police officers say they found a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle involved in multiple catalytic converter thefts in Reedley.

Officers say the vehicle did not initially pull over, but after the vehicle stopped officers say they identified the occupants as Ke Moua, 32, and Sophal San, 46. Upon further investigation, officers say they found a vehicle jack, electric saw, and other tools used for the theft of catalytic converters inside the vehicle. However, no catalytic converters were found inside the vehicle. Investigators say they determined the two men were in Reedley to steal catalytic converters.

According to police, Moua and San were booked for possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit grand theft, and warrants.