Owner of Fat Cat Recycling in Merced arrested for multiple violations

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The owner of Fat Cat Recycling in Merced has been arrested, authorities say, after finding over 40 violations at the recycling plant.

On Dec. 15, Merced Police Department detectives inspected the property and say they found 17 crushed or dismantled vehicles that the owner, Carl Means, did not have proper paperwork for. Means was also cited for 27 hazardous material violations including spilled hazardous fluids, improper storage of hazardous materials, and public nuisance issues.

Means was previously arrested on Oct. 26 after police said they found over $200,000 of stolen property at the business. Some of the stolen property included a catalytic converter, a stolen dump truck, and a forklift.

Anyone with any information regarding the recent incidents is asked to call Merced Police.