MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating a shooting at a bar in Merced that happened early Saturday morning, according to officials with the Merced Police Department.

Just after midnight, police responded to The Hangar BBQ on Macready Drive in Merced for a call regarding gunshots fired inside the building.

Authorities say the bar was hosting a “dance party for college students” when a fight broke out and an unknown suspect pointed a gun towards the ceiling and began firing.

According to police, “the gunfire caused a panic and the crowd quickly dispersed.” Officials say no one was injured during the shooting and that the suspect ran north on Macready Drive before officers arrived on scene.

Investigators describe the suspect as a young adult wearing a light grey sweatshirt and light-colored denim jeans.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Ray Valadez with the Merced Police Department at (209) 388-7829 or via email at valadezr@cityofmerced.org.