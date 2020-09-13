Over $600 stolen from beauty shop in Kerman, police searching for suspects

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Over $600 was stolen from a beauty shop in Kerman, police are searching for suspects.

Authorities say two men walked into Sally’s Beauty Supply on Sept. 2 at around 5:00 p.m. and stole multiple hair clippers and merchandise from the shop.

Photos: Kerman Police Department

The man in the blue shirt is also the same man as pictured up front in the second picture, according to police. He entered the store earlier in the day but later came back wearing a white shirt.

If you can help us identify them, please contact the Kerman Police Dept at 559-846-8800 or 559-600-3111.

