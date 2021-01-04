Over $3,000 worth of items stolen from Visalia Costco

Shoppers line up to enter a Costco store, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash. Consumers continued to stock up on food and other items as officials urged people to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three suspects were arrested after stealing over $3,000 worth of items from Costco Saturday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

When officers arrived at the Costco on Mooney Blvd. at around 6:21 p.m. they learned three suspects had exited an emergency door of the business with the stolen items without paying.

The suspects loaded the items into their vehicle and attempted to leave when an uninvolved witness used their vehicle to block the suspect vehicle, according to police.

Authorities say the suspects rammed the witness’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the area of Demaree and Vassar avenues and arrested the three suspects. The three suspects were identified as Desarie Ruiz, 39, Christina Hernandez,42, and Anthony Estrada, 43.

The stolen items were recovered and returned to the store.

The suspects were transported to the Tulare County Adult Pre Trial Facility.

No injuries were reported.