FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 100 pounds of marijuana and various firearms were found at a home of a subject on probation, according to the Fresno Police Department.

According to a post on social media on Monday, officers conducted a probation compliance check at the subject’s home, who was on probation for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers stated that they saw a man hide a bag on the side of the home, in which they found a firearm and ammunition. They started a deeper search of the home where they found another firearm, over 100 pounds of marijuana, ammunition, and magazines, officials say.

The Fresno Police Department stated that the subject was on probation, but was arrested and booked on suspicion of numerous firearm charges and a probation violation.