‘Our hearts and prayers are with you’; Fresno’s Police Chief posts video response to crash victim’s death

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect involved in a deadly police pursuit and crash on Thursday has been identified by Fresno Police.

Officers say the suspect is 33-year-old Roger Harris and his attempt to flee resulted in the death of an innocent bystander.

According to Fresno Police, Harris hit another driver – 48-year-old Guy Shearer – as he fled from police during a traffic stop in the area of Cedar and Olive Avenues. Harris was later arrested.

In a video statement, Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall said that Harris will be booked into Fresno County Jail on charges including homicide, being a felon in possession of a handgun, resisting arrest, and felony DUI.

Hall said that this is the second time in ten days in Fresno that a citizen has been killed by a violent felon attempting to flee officers.

“These felons should never have been on the street, endangering the public, endangering the officers,” Chief Hall said.”I just want to say to the families our hearts and prayers are with you.”

