Orosi woman used fake social media account to distribute child porn, held on $1 million bail

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An Orosi woman is behind bars Wednesday for distributing child pornography online using a fake social media account, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified as Britney Vasquez, 18, used the fake social media account to share dozens of nude images of underage girls from the area, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. She is charged with 20 counts of distributing child pornography and held on $1 million bail at the Tulare County Jail.

Multiple victims have been identified by authorities as their investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Franks with the Sheriff’s Office Cyber-Crimes Unit at 559-687-7021. The public can also reach the Sheriff’s Office 24 hours a day at 559-733-6218 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or 559-725-4194.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.