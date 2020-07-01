Breaking News
Newsom announces closure of indoor operations for restaurants, other businesses in several Valley counties

Orosi woman used fake social media account to distribute child porn, held on $1 million bail

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Britney Vasquez, 18, of Orosi (Courtesy of Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An Orosi woman is behind bars Wednesday for distributing child pornography online using a fake social media account, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified as Britney Vasquez, 18, used the fake social media account to share dozens of nude images of underage girls from the area, said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. She is charged with 20 counts of distributing child pornography and held on $1 million bail at the Tulare County Jail.

Multiple victims have been identified by authorities as their investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Franks with the Sheriff’s Office Cyber-Crimes Unit at 559-687-7021. The public can also reach the Sheriff’s Office 24 hours a day at 559-733-6218 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or 559-725-4194.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know