TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 19-year-old from Orosi is wanted for an attempted homicide, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say 19-year-old Jose Armas is wanted for an attempted murder that occurred at the Orosi Valero Gas Station on April 28, 2023.

Image of 19-year-old Jose Armas – Image provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, during the investigation detectives say they found surveillance footage of the shooting and were able to identify Armas as the shooter.

Officials say the case was submitted to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office and official charges have been filed on Armas who is currently outstanding and a warrant for attempted murder has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.