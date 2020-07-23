KSEE24 RESCAN /
Orosi man stabbed multiple times by his neighbor, deputies say

Crime

OROSI, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An Orosi man is in the hospital after his neighbor stabbed him multiple times Wednesday evening, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the 27-year-old suspect, who has not been officially identified, stabbed his 41-year-old neighbor in the head, chest, and back. Bystanders held the suspect down before authorities arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators are yet to release a motive.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

