OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member was arrested in Orosi after being found with drugs and multiple firearms Friday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 3 p.m. detectives with the Marijuana Investigation Team (M.I.T.) and TAGNET served a search warrant at a home in Orosi.

During the search, detectives say they found multiple cannabis plants, suspected cocaine, four firearms including one which was reported stolen, and an assault rifle. They also found several high-capacity magazines and a large amount of miscellaneous ammunition.

As a result, investigators say they arrested Orosi gang member 32-year-old Eric Herrera under suspicion of cultivation of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of an assault rifle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of high-capacity magazines, and possession of controlled substance while armed.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.