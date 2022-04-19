FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he fired shots into a restaurant following an argument with an employee while ordering food earlier this month, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, officers were called out to a restaurant near Kings Canyon and Clovis avenues after it was reported that shots had been fired. When officers arrived, they found that several rounds had been fired into the restaurant, but nobody had been injured.

Investigators learned that a man, later identified as 25-year-old Isaiah Fischer, had been ordering food when he got into an argument with an employee over the drive-thru speaker. During the argument, officials say Fischer pulled out a gun and fired the shots into the business.

After identifying Fischer, Fresno police officers and special agents from Homeland Security started carrying out surveillance operations at Fischer’s place of work and his home. Officers tracked down Fischer at a gas station near Ingram Avenue and Spruce on Tuesday and placed him under arrest.

Fischer was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges related to the shooting.