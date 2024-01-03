ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Orange Cove Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Police say that on Jan. 1 at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to 1310 Park Blvd regarding a commercial burglary.

According to police, security footage was obtained from the restaurant and it showed a Hispanic male throwing a rock at the window. The man gained entry to the restaurant.

The Orange Cove Police Department encourages anyone who might have any information regarding the suspect whereabouts to contact them at (559) 626-5106.